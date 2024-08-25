Discussing Suzy Hansen and the Alien Agenda - Part 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2. The meeting hosted by Brian Ruhe with the Preparing for ET Contact Meetup group, discussed Suzy Hansen's experiences and theories on extraterrestrial influences. Hansen, a UFO researcher and experiencer, described her 1975 abduction and subsequent hypnosis revealing her dual soul identity. She detailed the Grey ETs advanced technology, including virtual reality chairs and defragmentation beds. Hansen introduced the concept of the Three Waves of Souls, starting in the 19th century, involving inventors and contactees, and continuing with the second wave of communicators in the mid-20th century. The third wave, born since the 1980s, includes offspring of the second wave and is responsible for global transformation. Hansen emphasized the need for gradual societal acclimation to extraterrestrial contact.





Thank you to Jennifer MacKenzie for the thumbnail. It depicts a lecture hall holding 250 people in a mothership with a Grey on the dias with a human who is part of their chain of command. That image was made by Thomas Hansen.





Brian introduces Suzy Hansen, mentioning her book "The Dual Soul Connection: The Alien Agenda for Human Advancement" and her significant influence over him for the past four years. Suzy Hansen is described as analytical and excellent at teaching, with a unique perspective on the Grey ETs and their culture.





Discussion and Personal Experiences

Participants discuss Suzy Hansen's work, praising her approachability and the depth of her insights. The conversation touches on the gradual acclimatization of humanity to the idea of extraterrestrial contact and the role of popular culture in preparing the public. Participants share their own experiences and connections to Suzy Hansen's work, including past life memories and spiritual experiences. The discussion highlights the importance of maintaining a balanced perspective and being open to new ideas while remaining skeptical.





The Role of the Grey ETs in Human Evolution

Suzy Hansen's concept of the Grey ETs' role in human evolution is explored, with a focus on their advanced technology and understanding of the universe. The conversation delves into the ethical considerations and the sophisticated nature of the Grey ETs' interactions with humans. Participants discuss the potential for human advancement through the guidance and assistance of the Grey ETs. The discussion concludes with a reflection on the importance of understanding and integrating these concepts into human society.





Suzy Hansen's YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/@suzannehansen7223 . Her book is at https://www.amazon.com/Dual-Soul-Connection-Agenda-Advancement/dp/0473295644/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1





