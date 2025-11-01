CHRISTIANS ARE CIRCUMCISED BY THE CIRCUMCISION OF CHRIST, Galatians 1:1-24, 20250929

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
Galatians 1:1-24
Paul, an apostle, (not of men, neither by man, but by Jesus Christ, and God the Father, who raised him from the dead;)
2 And all the brethren which are with me, unto the churches of Galatia:
3 Grace be to you and peace from God the Father, and from our Lord Jesus Christ,
4 Who gave himself for our sins, that he might deliver us from this present evil world, according to the will of God and our Father:
5 To whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen.
6 I marvel that ye are so soon removed from Him that called you into the Grace of Christ unto another Gospel:
7 Which is not another; but there be some that trouble you, and would pervert the Gospel of Christ.
8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other Gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.
9 As we said before, so say I now again, if any man preach any other Gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.
10 For do I now persuade men, or God? or do I seek to please men? for if I yet pleased men, I should not be the servant of Christ.
11 But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man.
***
Worship our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH JEHOVAH with us:
Click below to learn more and join us:
https://teams.live.com/meet/9378226452551?p=2v3tj69ZudfOSFOVlM
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
Email: [email protected]