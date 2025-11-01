CHRISTIANS ARE CIRCUMCISED BY THE CIRCUMCISION OF CHRIST, Galatians 1:1-24, 20250929

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Galatians 1:1-24

Paul, an apostle, (not of men, neither by man, but by Jesus Christ, and God the Father, who raised him from the dead;)

2 And all the brethren which are with me, unto the churches of Galatia:

3 Grace be to you and peace from God the Father, and from our Lord Jesus Christ,

4 Who gave himself for our sins, that he might deliver us from this present evil world, according to the will of God and our Father:

5 To whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen.

6 I marvel that ye are so soon removed from Him that called you into the Grace of Christ unto another Gospel:

7 Which is not another; but there be some that trouble you, and would pervert the Gospel of Christ.

8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other Gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.

9 As we said before, so say I now again, if any man preach any other Gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.

10 For do I now persuade men, or God? or do I seek to please men? for if I yet pleased men, I should not be the servant of Christ.

11 But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man.





