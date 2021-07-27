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Dr. Ben Tapper World Wide Rally For Freedom
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0 view • July 27, 2021
Dr. Ben Tapper is a chiropractor in Omaha Nebraska. You probably remember him for his viral video at a city council meeting where he spoke the truth like a lion. He is one of the "Disinformation Dozen" that the mainstream media has warned you about, which means he is one of the top voices in the freedom movement.
https://www.thewellnesspointe.com
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
#WorldWideRally #WeWillAllBeThere #Freedom
https://www.thewellnesspointe.com
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
#WorldWideRally #WeWillAllBeThere #Freedom
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