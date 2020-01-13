AMG:FEMA HOMELAND Blue, Red ,Yellow & Black List.Are You on FEMA’S ‘KILL’ List?

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Copy of FEMA-HOMELAND Blue, Red ,Yellow & Black List-Are You on FEMA’S ‘KILL’ List?

5 min read

By Medeea Greere -January 9, 20200767



THE PEOPLE HAVE A HIT-LIST OF THEIR OWN. AND PEOPLE ARE WAKING UP IN THE THOUSANDS DAILY…

GUN Control,FEMA Camps, and the Coming War Against the People.

Are You On FEMA’s ‘Kill’ List? Stickers On Your Mailbox Will Determine Your Fate. RED, BLUE, and YELLOW. These are the colors of the stickers that people .

JUST THE FACTS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW AND YES THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS A PLAN FOR YOU BUT IS IT RED, BLUE,YELLOW or BLACK.

FROM GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS TO STARTLING EVIDENCE THE CONCLUSION IS EVIDENT THE LIST ARE REAL BUT WHEN WILL THEY USE THEM

Watch this video on YouTube.

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We have to look at all of the evidence and try to see the big picture. Could ALL of this information be real and true, or are these just more conspiracy theories? Yes and No! There are many truths weaved in between lies and misconceptions.

Many things that people believe are simply not true, and many things people do not want to believe are very true. Look into (HR 645), FM 3-19.40, Rex 84, Operation Garden Plot, Operation Cable Splicer, CILFs (Civilian Inmate Labor Facilities) and Military Police Internment/Resettlement Operations, because these are the real subjects to research and discuss.I have been accused of trying to scare the mass population with this book, but in reality I am only presenting news that I have researched, in one place for the world to see. Nothing more, nothing less.





All of my resources are listed on at the end of this book for you the reader to research and validate or debunk. Now I will say that these red list / blue list stories have been circulating for well over twenty years now and a lot of these supposed prison train cars reported to be equipped with benches and shackles that I personally have seen are simply just car haulers with ramps for the cars to sit on, and the chains are to keep them tied down in place.

Red List – Blue List – Yellow List – Black List

We are all on a Red or Blue list somewhere, those on the red list will be woken at 4am and taken to the camps and probably killed.

Red List – These people are the enemies of the NWO. They are the leaders of patriot groups, outspoken ministers, outspoken talk show hosts, community leaders, and even probably NETleaders. These people will be dragged out of their homes at 4:00 am and will be taken to FEMA detention centers and killed. This will take place approximately 2 weeks before martial law is enforced.

Blue List – These are also enemies of the NWO, but are followers of the Red List folks. These people will be rounded up after martial law is in place, and will be taken to the detention centers and ‘re-educated’. Various mind-control techniques will used on them. Most will not survive this. Mr. Springmeier was not specific on exactly who was on the Blue List, but I would guess that people such as you and I are on that list.

Also Red:Say Goodbye to the 50 States, Get Ready for FEMA Regions For the North American Union

Yellow List – These are citizens who know nothing about the NWO and don’t want to know. They are considered to be no threat at all and will be instructed as to how to behave and will most likely do whatever they are told. Unfortunately there are too many of these to be effectively controlled, so many will be killed or starved.

Black List –If anyone reading this is politically active and is an outspoken champion of personal liberty, then it is probably safe to assume that you are already on some sort of list, at least a “watch list”.

You might also be on a cyber black list, targeting you for disinformation/discrediting campaigns or perhaps for DDOS ping attack hacking. (It is no coincidence that DDOS ping floods are more frequently directed at politically outspoken blogs and web sites.)

The key question is: what is your priority on those lists?

If someone is a high priority for travel restrictions or detention, then their passport would be immediately flagged and they might not have the opportunity to leave the country via conventional means– through normal passport controls.

The recent events at the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in Harney County, Oregon illustrated that quickly removing the leadership of any political organization through targeted arrests can render it impotent or at least mute it in the court of public opinion. Think that through: Leaderless groups with redundant secure means of communication are the wave of the future.