Declaration of Independence: Usurpation is Treason
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday

Although we generally refer to that list of abuses in the Declaration of Independence as “grievances” - that’s not how they were described in the text. Instead, they were referred to as “usurpations,” or a theft of power from the people. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: June 30, 2023

libertyindependence daydeclaration of independencehistoryfoundersamerican revolution

