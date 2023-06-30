Declaration of Independence: Usurpation is Treason

Although we generally refer to that list of abuses in the Declaration of Independence as “grievances” - that’s not how they were described in the text. Instead, they were referred to as “usurpations,” or a theft of power from the people. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: June 30, 2023
