Massive Child Heart Damage Imminent As Globalists Prepare To Vax Children

This video explains what the real myocarditis rates are based on the VAERS data. The rates are as high as 1 in 318 for 16-year-old boys an elevation of over 1,000 times weekly baseline. Nobody is measuring the troponin levels after vaccination; these can stay elevated for weeks and can be an indicator of sub-clinical myocarditis. The bottom line is that the CDC should have caught this earlier, and it's much worse than they have led people to believe. There is still a lot we don't know about the troponin levels and how long they stay elevated. The vaccines should be halted for kids on this data, but they just look the other way.