Rob Schneider Steps Out on the HighWire
199 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


March 11, 2023


Comedy legend, Rob Schneider, took a break from his stand-up tour to stop by The HighWire studio and chat about his long history of advocating for medical freedom and the challenges of going against the grain in Hollywood.


#RobSchneider #DaddyDaughterTrip


POSTED: March 10, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cjlyo-rob-schneider-steps-out-on-the-highwire.html

Keywords
comedyhollywooddel bigtreehighwiremedical freedomchallengeslegendrob schneiderstand-upgoing against the graindaddy-daughter trip

