Email Marketing Metrics - Understanding and Improving your Numbers

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---- Video Contents -----
0:00 - Intro
0:40 - What metrics you should be watching
3:43 - What do these numbers mean
6:25 - How to improve your email metrics
----- Resources -----
Industry Average Open Rates: https://knowledgebase.constantcontact.com/articles/knowledgebase/5409-average-industry-rates?lang=en_US
📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
☑️ 5 Step Action Plan for Successful Small Business Email Marketing: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/m84RLWO
☎️ Free Business Marketing Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact
----- Music -----
Music used from bensound royalty free titled happy rock
----- Affiliate Links -----
Some links provided are affiliate links that will provide me commission if used. Thank you! I always search and select (and use myself) all products and services prior to recommending them.