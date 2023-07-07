Development of Robots is already far beyond what is shared in the media

FacebookTwitterEmailShare

One wants to replace humans; even in movies it is already made clear. There are already robots with sexual feelings that recognize people’s needs. The American army also wants to use robots as soon as possible! And today even robots are already standard available for rent.

Published on Jan 11, 2019 on the website of the ministry www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com



Please share and do not change © BC

Note*The messenger angels of God deliver word bye word, every message, in the little room of Gods servant every message, they come in the name of Yeshua Hamashiach YHWH Jesus Christ, Gods Prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen writs already almost 12 years everything down and it is published on this website, go for more to www.endtimemachine.com

You can also suport Gods work bye making a donation in the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Thank you and God bless you









Please share and do not change ©



