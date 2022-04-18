BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AmightyWind! Congratulations! Let's Celebrate Resurrection Season! With Complete Salvation Prayer also Called Prophecy 147 (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
95 followers
Follow
12
Share
Report
4 views • April 18, 2022
this is a mirrored video

Celebrate AmightyWind Ministries birthed April 10 1988, and AmightyWind's birth online April 4 in the early days of the world wide web—spreading the Gospels, leading souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! Spring in here, lets get ready to celebrate Resurrection season!

Happy Birthday to AmightyWind Ministry being online and Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu! We welcome you to join with us in this amazing 30 day celebration starting April 4 2022. If you want to send a video you can go to the contacts page and send the link to the video through. We also apologize in advance if for some reason we aren't able to post your video. But if you want to keep your video PRIVATE, please mention that and don't worry it will remain private.

For decades, this Messianic Jewish, Pentecostal Ministry has preached the #Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and brought multimillions of souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH WHO is the WAY, the TRUTH, and the LIFE (Jn 14:6)! YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH is the ONLY ONE by WHOM we are saved through repentance and turning away from sin (Acts 4:12).

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com

Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here & also subscribe to my Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
Keywords
yahushuapassoverfeast of unleavened bread
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
OpenAI, Anthropic Researchers Call for Slower AI Development as Safety Warnings Escalate

OpenAI, Anthropic Researchers Call for Slower AI Development as Safety Warnings Escalate

Chase Codewell
9/11, Anwar Al-Awlaki, Unanswered Questions and Why Some Answers Remain Hidden

9/11, Anwar Al-Awlaki, Unanswered Questions and Why Some Answers Remain Hidden

Morgan S. Verity
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy