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AmightyWind! Congratulations! Let's Celebrate Resurrection Season! With Complete Salvation Prayer also Called Prophecy 147 (mirrored)
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4 views • April 18, 2022
this is a mirrored video
Celebrate AmightyWind Ministries birthed April 10 1988, and AmightyWind's birth online April 4 in the early days of the world wide web—spreading the Gospels, leading souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! Spring in here, lets get ready to celebrate Resurrection season!
Happy Birthday to AmightyWind Ministry being online and Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu! We welcome you to join with us in this amazing 30 day celebration starting April 4 2022. If you want to send a video you can go to the contacts page and send the link to the video through. We also apologize in advance if for some reason we aren't able to post your video. But if you want to keep your video PRIVATE, please mention that and don't worry it will remain private.
For decades, this Messianic Jewish, Pentecostal Ministry has preached the #Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and brought multimillions of souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH WHO is the WAY, the TRUTH, and the LIFE (Jn 14:6)! YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH is the ONLY ONE by WHOM we are saved through repentance and turning away from sin (Acts 4:12).
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here & also subscribe to my Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
Celebrate AmightyWind Ministries birthed April 10 1988, and AmightyWind's birth online April 4 in the early days of the world wide web—spreading the Gospels, leading souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! Spring in here, lets get ready to celebrate Resurrection season!
Happy Birthday to AmightyWind Ministry being online and Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu! We welcome you to join with us in this amazing 30 day celebration starting April 4 2022. If you want to send a video you can go to the contacts page and send the link to the video through. We also apologize in advance if for some reason we aren't able to post your video. But if you want to keep your video PRIVATE, please mention that and don't worry it will remain private.
For decades, this Messianic Jewish, Pentecostal Ministry has preached the #Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and brought multimillions of souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH WHO is the WAY, the TRUTH, and the LIFE (Jn 14:6)! YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH is the ONLY ONE by WHOM we are saved through repentance and turning away from sin (Acts 4:12).
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here & also subscribe to my Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
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