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Silvano Trotta - Arrêtez le Virus de la Peur !
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4 views • August 19, 2020
19 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Py3cPFQ22Po
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Il faut maintenant que les médias arrêtent d'être complice des mensonges. Ils ne peuvent plus dire qu'ils ne savaient pas.
Sources :
https://expertscape.com/ex/communicable%2Bdiseases/p/earth
https://www.businessinsider.fr/tout-le-monde-developperait-une-immunite-a-long-terme-contre-le-covid-19-apres-linfection-185256
https://fort-russ.com/2020/08/major-study-finds-thousands-in-seattle-who-thought-they-had-flu-last-winter-actually-had-coronavirus/
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-00885-w
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sante/maladie/coronavirus/italie-les-tests-serologiques-pratiques-a-grande-echelle_3902461.html
https://www.land.nrw/sites/default/files/asset/document/zwischenergebnis_covid19_case_study_gangelt_0.pdf
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.27.20081893v3
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.07.23.20160762v1
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2020/08/04/science.abd3871
https://sport24.lefigaro.fr/football/ligue-des-champions/actualites/les-supporters-du-psg-pointes-du-doigt-apres-les-debordements-de-la-nuit-1011027
https://www.bfmtv.com/economie/pour-elisabeth-borne-la-fourniture-du-masque-est-de-la-responsabilite-de-l-employeur_AV-202008180153.html
https://www.facebook.com/events/s/rassemblement-anti-masque/1237704789904393/?ti=icl
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Il faut maintenant que les médias arrêtent d'être complice des mensonges. Ils ne peuvent plus dire qu'ils ne savaient pas.
Sources :
https://expertscape.com/ex/communicable%2Bdiseases/p/earth
https://www.businessinsider.fr/tout-le-monde-developperait-une-immunite-a-long-terme-contre-le-covid-19-apres-linfection-185256
https://fort-russ.com/2020/08/major-study-finds-thousands-in-seattle-who-thought-they-had-flu-last-winter-actually-had-coronavirus/
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-00885-w
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sante/maladie/coronavirus/italie-les-tests-serologiques-pratiques-a-grande-echelle_3902461.html
https://www.land.nrw/sites/default/files/asset/document/zwischenergebnis_covid19_case_study_gangelt_0.pdf
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.27.20081893v3
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.07.23.20160762v1
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2020/08/04/science.abd3871
https://sport24.lefigaro.fr/football/ligue-des-champions/actualites/les-supporters-du-psg-pointes-du-doigt-apres-les-debordements-de-la-nuit-1011027
https://www.bfmtv.com/economie/pour-elisabeth-borne-la-fourniture-du-masque-est-de-la-responsabilite-de-l-employeur_AV-202008180153.html
https://www.facebook.com/events/s/rassemblement-anti-masque/1237704789904393/?ti=icl
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