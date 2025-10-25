Dr. Kristofer Pister, Professor of EECS at UC Berkeley, Founder of Dust Networks presents all you need to know about Smart Dust, thousands of tiny sensors detecting movement and vibration.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=EjQNcvtRHNA

.

MEMS & SENSORS EXECUTIVE CONGRESS—MSEC 2026

March 31–April 2, 2026

Boston, Massachusetts, United States

https://www.semi.org/en/connect/events/mems-sensors-executive-congress-msec?utm_source=tp-youtube&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=AM-AD-20240404--MSEC24

.

MEMS & Sensors Technical Congress—MSTC 2025

March 26-27, 2025

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia

https://www.semi.org/en/connect/events/mems-and-sensors-technical-congress-mstc?utm_source=tp-youtube&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=AM-AD-20240227--MSTC24

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1975969543278534769?t=mITVlkSOuv7GlkCnL_UVjw&s=19





Consent not required FDA consent Cognitive https://rumble.com/v701bm6-consent-not-required-fda-consent-cognitive.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1893515439935803894?t=AANKOL3PhMuH0fU0ku7YiA&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1981832132667253242?t=ovOsWt4lSR6oHDMOWV5m5Q&s=19





The IEEE 1906.1 Standard: Some Guidelines for Strengthening Future Normalization in Electromagnetic Nanocommunications

December 2018 IEEE Communications Standards Magazine https://www.researchgate.net/publication/330954888_The_IEEE_19061_Standard_Some_Guidelines_for_Strengthening_Future_Normalization_in_Electromagnetic_Nanocommunications

￼￼

.

UN-AI FOR GOOD The ITU Journal is inviting contributions to five upcoming special issues on Bio-NanoThings for healthcare, Internet of Everything, Terahertz communications, wireless communication systems beyond 5G, and AI and machine learning in networking

https://aiforgood.itu.int/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/

.

Connecting in-body nano communication with body area networks: Challenges and opportunities of the Internet of Nano Things https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1878778915000071

￼￼￼

.

itu iobnt 6g





https://x.com/Kwells04Wells/status/1979582255375720722?t=zQ4WjqJBnARIJXEMBD5ohw&s=19

.

.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=itu+iobnt+6g&source=web&summary=1&conversation=3a6637086e07f3ffc585b6

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1973333037845975472?t=a_KgSyaSuhksPra23O64mg&s=19





@7SEES_ What is 6G and the IEEE? w/ Shawn Nonvaxer420 (Psinergist)

https://rumble.com/v6zpa3y-7sees-what-is-6g-and-the-ieee-w-shawn-nonvaxer420-psinergist.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v