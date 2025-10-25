BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Kristofer Pister, Professor of EECS at UC Berkeley, Founder of Dust Networks presents all you need to know about Smart Dust, thousands of tiny sensors detecting movement and vibration.
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
228 followers
0
101 views • 2 days ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=EjQNcvtRHNA

.

MEMS & SENSORS EXECUTIVE CONGRESS—MSEC 2026

March 31–April 2, 2026

Boston, Massachusetts, United States

https://www.semi.org/en/connect/events/mems-sensors-executive-congress-msec?utm_source=tp-youtube&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=AM-AD-20240404--MSEC24

.

MEMS & Sensors Technical Congress—MSTC 2025

March 26-27, 2025

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia

https://www.semi.org/en/connect/events/mems-and-sensors-technical-congress-mstc?utm_source=tp-youtube&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=AM-AD-20240227--MSTC24

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1975969543278534769?t=mITVlkSOuv7GlkCnL_UVjw&s=19


Consent not required FDA consent Cognitive https://rumble.com/v701bm6-consent-not-required-fda-consent-cognitive.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1893515439935803894?t=AANKOL3PhMuH0fU0ku7YiA&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1981832132667253242?t=ovOsWt4lSR6oHDMOWV5m5Q&s=19


The IEEE 1906.1 Standard: Some Guidelines for Strengthening Future Normalization in Electromagnetic Nanocommunications

December 2018 IEEE Communications Standards Magazine https://www.researchgate.net/publication/330954888_The_IEEE_19061_Standard_Some_Guidelines_for_Strengthening_Future_Normalization_in_Electromagnetic_Nanocommunications

￼￼

.

UN-AI FOR GOOD The ITU Journal is inviting contributions to five upcoming special issues on Bio-NanoThings for healthcare, Internet of Everything, Terahertz communications, wireless communication systems beyond 5G, and AI and machine learning in networking

https://aiforgood.itu.int/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/

.

Connecting in-body nano communication with body area networks: Challenges and opportunities of the Internet of Nano Things https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1878778915000071

￼￼￼

.

itu iobnt 6g


https://x.com/Kwells04Wells/status/1979582255375720722?t=zQ4WjqJBnARIJXEMBD5ohw&s=19

.

.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=itu+iobnt+6g&source=web&summary=1&conversation=3a6637086e07f3ffc585b6

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1973333037845975472?t=a_KgSyaSuhksPra23O64mg&s=19


@7SEES_ What is 6G and the IEEE? w/ Shawn Nonvaxer420 (Psinergist)

https://rumble.com/v6zpa3y-7sees-what-is-6g-and-the-ieee-w-shawn-nonvaxer420-psinergist.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

trump20242030covid
