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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl. Rosja i Apokaliptyzm.
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7291 views • May 26, 2022
W niniejszej audycji omawiamy historię działań okultystycznych grup, które od ponad stulecia dążą do zbudowania wielkiej azjatyckiej unii oraz powiązane z tym planem elementy apokaliptyczne. Informacje zawarte w tej audycji rzucają nowe światło na obecną wojnę trwającą na terenie Ukrainy. Zapraszamy do zapoznania się z tą niezwykle ciekawą audycją.
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