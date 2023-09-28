Jeremy Nell: Denis Rancourt - Covid vaccine deaths in the southern hemisphere
95 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
there is no evidence that the jab has reduced overall deaths in these countries
Keywords
new zealandargentinaparaguayuruguayaustraliaperubrazilphilippinesecuadorthailandsouth africasingaporecolombiamalaysiachileboliviasurinamevaccine-dose fatality ratevaccine-associated mortality
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos