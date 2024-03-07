Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'The Tourists', 1912 Short Silent Film
channel image
revolt toons
15 Subscribers
277 views
Published a day ago

Starring, Mabel Normand.

Directed by Mack Sennett

A group of tourists spend too long checking out the Indian Arts and Crafts at the station and miss their train. While waiting, Normand in a picture hat and black outfit, wanders off and takes an interest in Chief Evans, precipitating the usual chase, here by club wielding Indian wives.

Keywords
filmtouristsshortsilentnormand

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket