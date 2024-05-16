Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Plot Exposed and Confirmed 05/16/2024
channel image
The Prophecy Club
712 Subscribers
198 views
Published Yesterday

Ukrainian Commander has said that the first line of defense was “missing in a massive betrayal in the country. The Russians just walked in”. Pastor Stan also shares a dream from Vicki confirming the oversight on the resources being sent to Ukraine, emptying America’s defenses greatly.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
russiaukrainenatoprophecy clubzelenskystan johnsonprophecy with stanplot exposedplot confirmed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket