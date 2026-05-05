Jesus Christ's Arrival is still going to be fulfilled, I believe May 4-5 2026, Jesus is coming there Is still time To Repent Psalms 32.

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AMAZING!!! I BELIEVE THE SIGN OF THE SON OF MAN IS APPEARING NOW ALL OVER WORLD!JESUS COMING NOW?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01AmixTD_lo
Endtimes Dream: Rapture And The Wedding Feast Is Prepared For The Saints!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uglBZUvZ9Tw
A RAPTURE DREAM AND LET US PRAY FOR OUR AFRICAN BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN CHRIST
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5cnY4rXr2o
ThedayoftheRaptureisaworldchangingevent,&GodwillHarpazoALLWhoObeyActs10:34-43.