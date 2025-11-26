BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Campbell Soup’s Vice President wasn’t just caught saying Campbell's soups are for poor people and use bioengineered meat
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1948 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
311 views • 3 days ago

The Campbell Soup’s Vice President wasn’t just caught saying Campbell's soups are for poor people and use bioengineered meat

He literally said on a secret recording the company is using “3D printed meat”

This is a federal crime. It is illegal under US federal law to sell, distribute, or label lab-grown meat in a way that misleads consumers about its origin or nature. Disclosure is mandatory to prevent consumer confusion.

3D-printed meat is lab grown cultured meat

Federal Meat Inspection Act (FMIA) and Poultry Products Inspection Act (PPIA): Overseen by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). All labels for cell-cultured meat must be preapproved by FSIS before sale. Products can’t use terms like “meat” or “chicken” without a clear qualifying descriptor, such as “cell-cultured chicken” or “lab-grown beef.” Simply calling it “chicken soup” without clarification could be deceptive.

Keywords
the campbellsoups vice president wasnt just caught saying campbells soups are for poor people and usebioengineered meat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy