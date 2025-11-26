© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Campbell Soup’s Vice President wasn’t just caught saying Campbell's soups are for poor people and use bioengineered meat
He literally said on a secret recording the company is using “3D printed meat”
This is a federal crime. It is illegal under US federal law to sell, distribute, or label lab-grown meat in a way that misleads consumers about its origin or nature. Disclosure is mandatory to prevent consumer confusion.
3D-printed meat is lab grown cultured meat
Federal Meat Inspection Act (FMIA) and Poultry Products Inspection Act (PPIA): Overseen by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). All labels for cell-cultured meat must be preapproved by FSIS before sale. Products can’t use terms like “meat” or “chicken” without a clear qualifying descriptor, such as “cell-cultured chicken” or “lab-grown beef.” Simply calling it “chicken soup” without clarification could be deceptive.