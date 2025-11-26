AA_IB_496_MAGA_Sweeping_Trump_Lies_Under_the_Rug

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I will discuss the cult mentality of the MAGA crowd and their ability to sweep everything bad Trump has done under the rug, while simultaneously cheerleading as if he is the messiah. We’ll break down the battered wife syndrome and hopium aspect of it all and so much more.
#HumiliationRitual #CandaceOwens #CharlieKrik #ErikaKirk #MTG #ElijahSchaffer #Trump #PamBondi #KashPatel #ThomasMassie #JakeLang #AnomicAge #JohnAge
