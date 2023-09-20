Create New Account
BREAKING: Reporters Make Shocking Invasion Discoveries in the Darién Gap
Published 13 hours ago

Journalists Michael Yon of https://michaelyon.locals.com/ and Ann Vandersteel of https://rightnow.news/ join host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to reveal their shocking invasion discoveries in the Darién Gap.

current eventspoliticsus borderborder invasionmigrant campsdarien gap

