US Bioweapons Official Testifies DARPA Spraying Chemtrails to 'Delete the God Gene'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You've heard of psychological warfare. You've heard of information warfare. But what if I told you the war being waged right now - against you - is spiritual?
According to a U.S. bioweapons expert, DARPA - the Pentagon's shadowy research arm - has taken battlefield technology originally developed for use during the Iraq War… and turned it inward. On us. On the American people.
This isn't just about surveillance or mind control. This is about crushing the human soul.
Through a combination of vaccines and aerosolized chemtrail deployment, DARPA and its partners are working to "neutralize" spiritual inclinations in the human population. Their target? A specific gene - VMAT2 - known by scientists as the God gene, believed to play a role in spiritual experiences, moral intuition, and divine connection.
Tags: Chemtrails, DARPA, God gene, gene, God, VMAT2, Bill Gates, Gates, geoengineering, Pentagon, RFK Jr, bioweapons, jabs, depopulation, democide, psychological, warfare, information warfare, spiritual, bioweapons expert, Pentagon, battlefield technology, battlefield, technology, Iraq War, surveillance, mind control, human soul, human, soul, vaccines, aerosolized chemtrail deployment, aerosolized, chemtrail, deployment, human population, scientists, divine connection