Hitler's UFO against the NWO & Miguel Serrano

This was my live Revolution Radio show May 31, 2022. John phoned in and asked a question about German UFOs during and maybe after WW II. We referred to the new blog at https://www.thulesociety.com/hitlers-ufos-against-humanitys-enemy



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