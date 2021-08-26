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Respiratory Therapist Exposes COVID Cult, Why Hospitals Are Full | Stew Peters Show
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690 views • August 26, 2021
Copy and pasted from Kristall.
Respiratory Therapist Exposes COVID "Cult", Why Hospitals Are Full
Stew Peters Show Published August 26, 2021
https://rumble.com/vlpy9w-resp....iratory-therapist-ex
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Respiratory Therapist Exposes COVID "Cult", Why Hospitals Are Full
Stew Peters Show Published August 26, 2021
https://rumble.com/vlpy9w-resp....iratory-therapist-ex
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
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