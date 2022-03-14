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Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 1: Intro
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1 view • March 14, 2022
DECEMBER 9, 2021 In the first episode of “Financial Rebellion,” Catherine Austin Fitts encourages viewers with simple ways to be financially empowered. She provides the tools for seeking accountability, finding support, determining investment and more. Viewers won't want to miss this critical first episode!
Turtle Forth: https://Home.solari.com/turtle-forth
Rethinking Diversification: https://Home.solari.com/blast-from-the-past-week-of-oct-18-2021-rethinking-diversification
How to Find a Local Bank: https://Home.solari.com/how-to-find-a-local-bank
Coming Clean: https://Home.solari.com/coming-clean
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
DECEMBER 9, 2021
Turtle Forth: https://Home.solari.com/turtle-forth
Rethinking Diversification: https://Home.solari.com/blast-from-the-past-week-of-oct-18-2021-rethinking-diversification
How to Find a Local Bank: https://Home.solari.com/how-to-find-a-local-bank
Coming Clean: https://Home.solari.com/coming-clean
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
DECEMBER 9, 2021
Keywords
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