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A VISION OF FUTURE WORLD HISTORY
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20 views • November 14, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 7:1-28. This is the second part of the book of Daniel. Here we read about Daniel’s dreams. God sent messages to Daniel in dreams. He told Daniel what would happen in the future. Sometimes Daniel had his dreams when he was asleep (Daniel 7:1). But sometimes he was probably awake (Daniel 10:1-4). Belshazzar was the last king of the kingdom of Babylon. We read about his death in chapter 5. So this happened before the events in chapter 5. Daniel had a strange dream. His dream had meant something. It was a message from God.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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