THE LEFT FEAR THIS VIDEO - BANNED ON YOUTUBE - SHARE WITH EVERYONE



This Video shows the Left for who they really are



This Video was Banned on YouTube



Share with everyone.



This sort of Hate Speech and Actions from the Left has to stop.



The Last Time the Democrats Started a Civil War, It didn't End too Well for Them.



The Same will Hold True if they Try to Start One Again.



TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.