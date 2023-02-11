Christianity: An Evil Empire

There is hardly a man, woman or child who has not heard of the "wonderful" Christian God Who will torment in eternal flames those who stubbornly refuse Him. How does this caricature affect the moral decisions of those who dare believe it? Martin Zender contends that such a heinous perception of God can only lower the standards of morality wherever it is taught. After all, why should a person behave any better than his or her Deity? Want to save people from moral ruin? Teach the God of Scripture!

Original Link: https://youtu.be/K5FH8kRNdJc



