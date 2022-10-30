Praying For The Persecuted Church

Pray for our brothers and sisters in China and around the world being persecuted daily. Send help. If you are looking for a cause, if you have time, skills, and ability consider providing support to the brothers and sisters around the world. Consider rescuing captives. Consider defending and protecting the defenseless.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.