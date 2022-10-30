Praying For The Persecuted Church

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Pray for our brothers and sisters in China and around the world being persecuted daily. Send help. If you are looking for a cause, if you have time, skills, and ability consider providing support to the brothers and sisters around the world. Consider rescuing captives. Consider defending and protecting the defenseless.