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Why I Was Wrong About Nationalism
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91 views • July 27, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3914/why-i-was-wrong-about-nationalism
Soundcoud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3914-why-i-was-wrong-about-nationalism
It is time to have an important conversation about nationalism and the nation state, because in the past, I was wrong. With the emergence of Donald Trump, the reality of demographic displacement and voting patterns - the necessity and importance of the nation state in the battle against globalism is indisputable.
The Truth About America's Survival | Demographics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GN_FOCF3vIQ
The Truth About Immigration and Welfare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4u1J6EEhkyM
IQ and Immigration with Jason Richwine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x-tYmyJSVo
Sustaining Democracy with Helmuth Nyborg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTdMY9RI-7E
The Truth About The DREAM Act
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4pg1PacPWUs
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3914/why-i-was-wrong-about-nationalism
Soundcoud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3914-why-i-was-wrong-about-nationalism
It is time to have an important conversation about nationalism and the nation state, because in the past, I was wrong. With the emergence of Donald Trump, the reality of demographic displacement and voting patterns - the necessity and importance of the nation state in the battle against globalism is indisputable.
The Truth About America's Survival | Demographics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GN_FOCF3vIQ
The Truth About Immigration and Welfare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4u1J6EEhkyM
IQ and Immigration with Jason Richwine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x-tYmyJSVo
Sustaining Democracy with Helmuth Nyborg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTdMY9RI-7E
The Truth About The DREAM Act
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4pg1PacPWUs
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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