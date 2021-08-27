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Pilgrim's Progress part 2 Christiana FULL MOVIE
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15 views • August 27, 2021
Christiana's Journey ( full Movie ) new release 2020

I decided to make my movie public, considering the perilous times we are now in, the message that this movie conveys may help people. Please feel free to share any where you can.

The Pilgrim's Progress is a Christian allegory written by John Bunyan in 1678. This story was based on a series of dreams Bunyan had when he was jailed for preaching the gospel. This book has been translated into more than 200 languages, and has never been out of print. Christian, the central character in the story, journeys from the City of Destruction to the Celestial City. Along the way he faces many dangers and obstacles. This story closely resembles many of the life experiences Christians have pre and post conversion on the road of life, the pitfalls and dangers faced in the lives of many Christian believers who are on the same journey.




This movie is loosely based on Part II of The Pilgrim’s Progress where Christian’s wife ( Christiana ) follow in the footsteps of her husband, the plot of this movie incorporates some of the events from part 1 and presents present modern day scenarios into this classic story.
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prophecybible prophecypandemicend timeslast daysapocalypsezombiethe walking deadwaste land
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