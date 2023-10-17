Create New Account
Cultivate the Five Conditions of Complete Self-Renewal
Guy Finley
Key Lesson: Being renewed by Life, and starting life all over are one and the same superior, interior action: it starts with becoming aware of, and then bringing a conscious end to any lingering relationship we may have with old thoughts and feelings that want us to keep seeing our life through their eyes.

Join Guy Finley every Saturday at 8:00am Pacific Time for a FREE LIVE 30-minute talk plus open Q&A on InsightTimer. Learn more at https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer

Life of Learning Foundation, founded and directed by author Guy Finley, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help sincere spiritual seekers realize a conscious relationship with the Divine. The Foundation is a Center for Spiritual Discovery and is a welcome harbor for anyone wishing to let go of harmful negative states such as stress, fear and resentment in favor of a life filled with more love, compassion, and excellence. We are a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates exclusively on the proceeds received from the sale of Guy Finley materials and charitable donations from our generous supporters.

