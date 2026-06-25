Healing Trauma and Finding Inner Stillness, an interview with Dr. Tracy Scott and Glenn Martin

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After decades of searching for healing, Glenn discovered something he never expected: inner stillness. By addressing deep-rooted trauma and learning to be fully present, he found a sense of peace that had been missing his entire life. Healing isn't just possible—it's transformative.
#HealingJourney #TraumaRecovery #InnerPeace #SelfAwareness #MentalWellness #PersonalGrowth #EmotionalHealing
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