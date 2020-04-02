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Chen Qiushi - 2/4/2020 - Wuhan Reporter - Coronavirus
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763 views • April 17, 2020
Chen Qiushi 2/4/2020 Video English Sub on screen
Original video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECWTB...
"Worried about cross-infection of suspected patients in Wuhan | Chen Qiushi visited the construction site of the Fangcai Hospital ("Citizen Reporter Chen Qiushi's Interview Record in Wuhan Epidemic Area" Series 13)"
His channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv36...
Subtitles used for video from - https://www.youtube.com/timedtext_vid...
Used VLC Media Player to hardcode captions
**For any questions related to the content on this video please go to the uploader - Chen Qiushi and the original video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECWTB...
This was hardcoded to inform others of this event & to help share the information.
See the numbers - https://wuflu.live/
2nd source - https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/02...
For the record - I do NOT speak Chinese, this video was done using both the subtitles found with the link above which is a YouTube subtitle submissions link & using Google translate to help verify a few areas of the video to double-check. I also uploaded this on a non-monetized channel, I do not have anything to gain for doing this video. It was done purely to help others like myself watch and learn from Chen's video.
Original video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECWTB...
"Worried about cross-infection of suspected patients in Wuhan | Chen Qiushi visited the construction site of the Fangcai Hospital ("Citizen Reporter Chen Qiushi's Interview Record in Wuhan Epidemic Area" Series 13)"
His channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv36...
Subtitles used for video from - https://www.youtube.com/timedtext_vid...
Used VLC Media Player to hardcode captions
**For any questions related to the content on this video please go to the uploader - Chen Qiushi and the original video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECWTB...
This was hardcoded to inform others of this event & to help share the information.
See the numbers - https://wuflu.live/
2nd source - https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/02...
For the record - I do NOT speak Chinese, this video was done using both the subtitles found with the link above which is a YouTube subtitle submissions link & using Google translate to help verify a few areas of the video to double-check. I also uploaded this on a non-monetized channel, I do not have anything to gain for doing this video. It was done purely to help others like myself watch and learn from Chen's video.
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