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🎵Caught in the Groundhog Time Loop!
wolfburg
wolfburg
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A driving new wave track at 118 BPM, anchored by LinnDrum LM-2 beats—punchy kicks, crisp claps, and heavy gated snare hits, Verses feature tight, palm-muted Strat stabs through a Jazz Chorus, overlaying a Prophet-5’s thick, pulsing eighth-note bass, then chorus bursts into wide, distorted guitar power chords beneath a "New Wave Croon" vocal, dense with compression, slap-back delay, and lush hall reverb

[BPM: 112]
[Style: Progressive Rock, symphonic synths, driving bassline, dramatic shift]

[Verse 1]
Stuck in the cycle, the needle it skips
The same frozen words on the edge of the lips
The digital mirror is trapped in a spin
Where does the ending or structure begin?

[Pre-Chorus]
But the clock is ticking down
Hear the frequency change sound

[HARD MUSICAL RESET]
[TEMPO TRANSITION]
[CHORUS - EXPLOSIVE SHIFT]
Break the loop! Shatter the glass!
The future arrives and the shadows will pass!
No more repeating, the matrix will bend
We cross the horizon to reach for the end!

[INSTRUMENTAL BREAK]
[Guitar solo - sharp, piercing, progressive]
[Moog synthesizer arpeggio sweeps]

[Verse 2]
The gears finally mesh, the cadence is new
The static clears out and the signal comes through
Out of the feedback, we're finding the track
We're moving ahead and we're never looking back.

[Outro]
[Fade out]
[Final unresolved synth chord]

Keywords
thickpulsing eighth-note bassthen chorus bursts into widedense with compressionslap-back delayand lush hall reverbdistorted guitar power chords beneath
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy