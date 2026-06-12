🎵Caught in the Groundhog Time Loop!

A driving new wave track at 118 BPM, anchored by LinnDrum LM-2 beats—punchy kicks, crisp claps, and heavy gated snare hits, Verses feature tight, palm-muted Strat stabs through a Jazz Chorus, overlaying a Prophet-5’s thick, pulsing eighth-note bass, then chorus bursts into wide, distorted guitar power chords beneath a "New Wave Croon" vocal, dense with compression, slap-back delay, and lush hall reverb

[BPM: 112]

[Style: Progressive Rock, symphonic synths, driving bassline, dramatic shift]



[Verse 1]

Stuck in the cycle, the needle it skips

The same frozen words on the edge of the lips

The digital mirror is trapped in a spin

Where does the ending or structure begin?



[Pre-Chorus]

But the clock is ticking down

Hear the frequency change sound



[HARD MUSICAL RESET]

[TEMPO TRANSITION]

[CHORUS - EXPLOSIVE SHIFT]

Break the loop! Shatter the glass!

The future arrives and the shadows will pass!

No more repeating, the matrix will bend

We cross the horizon to reach for the end!



[INSTRUMENTAL BREAK]

[Guitar solo - sharp, piercing, progressive]

[Moog synthesizer arpeggio sweeps]



[Verse 2]

The gears finally mesh, the cadence is new

The static clears out and the signal comes through

Out of the feedback, we're finding the track

We're moving ahead and we're never looking back.



[Outro]

[Fade out]

[Final unresolved synth chord]

