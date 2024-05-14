Create New Account
Trump Trial Tampering: Bragg Busted & Stormy Daniels Lying?
TheNextLevelNews
Published 16 hours ago

The Leftist Lawfare Lunacy takes another dramatic turn as it appears DA Alvin Bragg was caught tampering with evidence! It has also been revealed that Porn Star Stormy Daniels has contradicted her testimony against Trump!


@TVsBlakeWalley

https://thenextlevelnews.com

trumpbill maherevidencestormy danielstrialcohenlawfaretamperingbragg

