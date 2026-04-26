NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 04.26.2026 – The False Prophets

WHY DID CHRIST DEMAND WE WALK THE NARROW WAY? 41 REASONS:

https://stewartcbest.substack.com/p/night-shadows-sunday-for-4-26-2026





2 Peter 2:3

And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not.





2 Timothy 4:3

For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears;





__________ HELPFUL LINKS:





Stewart Best's Substack:





https://substack.com/@stewartcbest





Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation ("DarkLight"):





NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com





--- Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.





--- Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!





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Video Source (Stewart Best's Official): https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940





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Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.





His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.





In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.





At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.





He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.



