Illegal CCP Police Stations in the Netherlands Worry the Dutch

Summary：10/27/2022 Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra: The illegal Chinese police stations in the Netherlands are very worrying. Foreign interference in our rule of law is unacceptable.
