Illegal CCP Police Stations in the Netherlands Worry the Dutch

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https://gnews.org/articles/497919
Summary：10/27/2022 Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra: The illegal Chinese police stations in the Netherlands are very worrying. Foreign interference in our rule of law is unacceptable.