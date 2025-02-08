BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vaccines are drugs!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
247 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Bill Gates was never confirmed as the Director of Health and Human Services of the United of America, and yet he's controlled our healthcare worldwide through his criminal operation and targeting African Americans, as Bobby accurately said. But we caught those senators there during his hearings. Because, actually, you know, Bernie Sanders the week before we showed you that on January 22 on Wednesday, Bernie Sanders collected in his office people like, Oh, Paul Offit, a criminal doctor from Johns Hopkins University; a nurse from Maryland, literally in the state where that Senator from Maryland said, my name wrong, Mikovits, I'm sorry. It's "MY"kovits, and you knew that. And she said I had a conversation in an email with Bobby Kennedy. No, I didn't. We were live at Godspeak Church on that day, so you're not listening for your name and saying Yippee. Somebody said my name. You're saying, How are Trump and Kennedy playing this? So why did they say Wakefield, and why did they cite this stuff? And why did they say, oh, vaccines? Because vaccines are drugs.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 02/07/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with host Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6i41v1-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

01/21/2025 - Roundtable on Vaccines and Public Health hosted by Bernie Sanders: https://www.youtube.com/live/0gwDLB6hvpM?si=RPie9QL8BlBEaIcF

01/30/2025 - RFK Jr. testifies before Senate: https://www.youtube.com/live/YP869FT-e7Y?si=BonLb3eUIMpM_KLx

02/262021 Full Q&A with Bobby, Pastor Rob and myself at GodSpeak: https://rumble.com/vcri2t-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-q-a-godspeak-calvary-chapel.html

Keywords
healthvaccinesnewsdrugstruthmikovitsdocofdetox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy