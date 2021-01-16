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X22 REPORT - DAVE HAYES (PRAYING MEDIC)
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3318 views • January 16, 2021
X22 REPORT - DAVE HAYES (PRAYING MEDIC)
DAVE HAYES INTERVIEW - Dave Hayes - Red Lines Crossed, Actions Taken, Military Operation Now In Focus
Dave Hayes has written two books about Q. The Calm Before The Storm and his newest book The Great Awakening. Dave begins with the DC protest, they were a planned OP by the [DS]. Trump is now silent during this entire period, optics are important. Military operation now in focus, each Red line that is crossed there is a military action associated with it.
DAVE HAYES INTERVIEW - Dave Hayes - Red Lines Crossed, Actions Taken, Military Operation Now In Focus
Dave Hayes has written two books about Q. The Calm Before The Storm and his newest book The Great Awakening. Dave begins with the DC protest, they were a planned OP by the [DS]. Trump is now silent during this entire period, optics are important. Military operation now in focus, each Red line that is crossed there is a military action associated with it.
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