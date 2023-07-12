Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA™: How THE Elites Enslave You Into One of Their 4 BUCKETS
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
 Jul 5, 2023
 Jul 5, 2023
Dr.SHIVA™: How THE Elites Enslave You Into One of Their 4 BUCKETS Full video with transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-why-the-ruling-class-needs-you-in-one-of-these-4-buckets/

In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for U.S. President, shares why the ruling class does not want an educated citizenry and they don’t want you thinking Beyond Left & Right. They do not want an educated citizenry, who wants to identify real problems by innovating real solutions. And the four different ways they manipulate working people to keep that from happening. You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: https://VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://vashiva.com/join or https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com Volunteer & Donate: https://Shiva4President.com Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e: [email protected] w: https://vashiva.com w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com w: https://Shiva4President.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube:    / @drvashiva   Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva

