Where Did The Lost Tribes Of Israel Go? (Simeon, Levi, Zebulun, and more)

Virtually all of Bible prophecy is centered around where the Lost Tribes of Israel spread throughout the whole world today. Sadly, most people fail to realize that all of the major clues are hidden right inside of the Torah, specifically in Genesis. Joshua then gives us the exact details of each Tribe’s ancient borders while revealing how each end time prophecy of Jacob’s (and Moses’) blessing would eventually unfold.





Today, we will be looking at Joshua 19 while making key connections to end times prophecy.





For more info, get Bible Prophecy Secrets (down below).





BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio





LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860