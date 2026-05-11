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Throwback: Jordan Maxwell - 'Order Out of Chaos' globalist playbook still being applied today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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THROWBACK: Order Out of Chaos globalist playbook still being applied today

♦️ The late author Jordan Maxwell explained the elites' strategy of "order out of chaos" in his book: create chaos and make people "frightened to death."

♦️ Then the governments could have the justification to demand the "full power of the military, full obedience of the people" to ostensibly quell that chaos.

♦️ The same playbook is still being applied today.

💬 "That's why we're having all over the world wars, riots, bloodshed, famines, all kinds of things happening around the world. It's being manipulated. It's being orchestrated. It's conflict control. Conflict control."

Adding:

Pentagram built into Washington DC design purportedly betrays Satanic forces empowering US imperialism

If you ever looked at the map or a bird’s eye view of Washington DC and thought some of the streets form an incomplete pentagram – no, your eyes did not deceive you.

🌏American scholar Michael Salla attributes this peculiarity to the fact that many of the US capital’s architects were Freemasons who sought to create an energy vortex to empower certain ceremonies.

🌏Though the original intent was to make the city “the pristine capital of a new Atlantis that would be a bastion of progress and innovation,” he claims, dark forces that infiltrated the American Freemasonry subverted this plan, with the broken pentagram thus signifying their deal with Satan.

🌏Thus the dream of the new Atlantis became the “nightmare of US imperialism” while Washington DC became a hub for occult activities.

👉Now, after those bizarre prayer sessions in the Oval Office where Trump looked like a religious figure, or the emergence of that weird picture where Trump was depicted as a Jesus-like figure, these theories are cast in a different light.


@geopolitics_prime

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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