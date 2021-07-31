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7grainsofsalt: More Testing Testing Testing Testing...[30.07.2021]
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11 views • July 31, 2021
What is ABC News saying now? Get jabbed or be tested frequently.
Test all the jabbed if around anyone symptoms or not. Lol.
They are getting to be so insane.
How are people not seeing all the lies?
Test everything. Do not put your trust in man, only in Jesus.
749 views Jul 30, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.09K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XQJvUFzk4ZY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
Test all the jabbed if around anyone symptoms or not. Lol.
They are getting to be so insane.
How are people not seeing all the lies?
Test everything. Do not put your trust in man, only in Jesus.
749 views Jul 30, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.09K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XQJvUFzk4ZY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
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