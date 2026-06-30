Trump Says Communism Is the #1 Threat—But What About Your Wallet?

Donald Trump recently claimed that "communism" is the single greatest threat facing the United States today. But is that the full story?

Washington Examiner

In this video, I break down why this narrative is being pushed, what it ignores, and how it distracts from the economic realities hurting everyday Americans. While politicians argue over labels, inflation continues to rob families of their purchasing power—and many want to point the finger at convenient scapegoats instead of addressing the real economic drivers.

Are we being misled? Let’s talk about who really benefits when we focus on these distractions versus the systemic issues affecting our cost of living.

Join the conversation in the comments: Do you think "communism" is a genuine threat to the US, or is it a distraction from economic policy failures?

#Trump #Economy #Inflation #Politics #USA #CommonSense #CurrentEvents #PoliticalCommentary #CostOfLiving