500 Yards with the 5.56 Henry Long Ranger

The Henry Long Ranger an Accurate rifle? Yes, after being properly setup:
Optic mounted forward enough for a consistent turkey neck cheek weld
Cheek riser paired with low rings for good cheek weld and sight alignment
Canvas GI Sling as a shooter’s aid
A very handsome, accurate, and very American rifle, The Henry Long Ranger.
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/longranger
