500 Yards with the 5.56 Henry Long Ranger
Published 15 hours ago

The Henry Long Ranger an Accurate rifle? Yes, after being properly setup:

Optic mounted forward enough for a consistent turkey neck cheek weld

Cheek riser paired with low rings for good cheek weld and sight alignment

Canvas GI Sling as a shooter’s aid


A very handsome, accurate, and very American rifle, The Henry Long Ranger.


https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/longranger


distancehenrylong ranger

