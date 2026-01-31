Section 3024 EXPOSED: The Truth Behind the ‘Secret Experiments’ Claim

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A viral claim says Section 3024 lets the government experiment on citizens without consent. Sounds terrifying… until you read the actual law. In this video, we break down the misinformation, reveal the real context, and explain what Section 3024 actually does — with help from my fox sidekick, who is very disappointed there’s no conspiracy.
------------------------------------------
🔔 If you liked this video, please LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE for more videos! 🌿💙
You can also support the Channel.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/ThistlefoxN...
Sign Up For the Newsletter! https://foxpreneurfiles.substack.com/
------------------------------------------
#government #secret #secrets #experiment #experiments #theory
3:04End Screen