BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Section 3024 EXPOSED: The Truth Behind the ‘Secret Experiments’ Claim
thefoxpreneurfiles
thefoxpreneurfiles
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
38 views • 23 hours ago

A viral claim says Section 3024 lets the government experiment on citizens without consent. Sounds terrifying… until you read the actual law. In this video, we break down the misinformation, reveal the real context, and explain what Section 3024 actually does — with help from my fox sidekick, who is very disappointed there’s no conspiracy.


------------------------------------------


🔔 If you liked this video, please LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE for more videos! 🌿💙


You can also support the Channel.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/ThistlefoxN...


Sign Up For the Newsletter! https://foxpreneurfiles.substack.com/


------------------------------------------


#government #secret #secrets #experiment #experiments #theory

Keywords
governmentconspiracytheoryexperimentssecrets
Chapters

3:04End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nipah Alarms Ignite as Globalist Systems Echo COVID&#8217;s Failed Playbook

Nipah Alarms Ignite as Globalist Systems Echo COVID’s Failed Playbook

Morgan S. Verity
White House blame game erupts after Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis

White House blame game erupts after Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis

Ramon Tomey
Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Kevin Hughes
Pepper spray exposure: A severe respiratory hazard with lasting consequences

Pepper spray exposure: A severe respiratory hazard with lasting consequences

Patrick Lewis
The science-backed case for exclusive breastfeeding: Why the first six months matter

The science-backed case for exclusive breastfeeding: Why the first six months matter

Belle Carter
Trump launches new federal initiative to combat the national addiction crisis

Trump launches new federal initiative to combat the national addiction crisis

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy