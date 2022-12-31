InfoWars - Robert Barnes - USDA Is Persecuting Amish Communities To Test Complete Control Over Food Supply - 12-30-2022

obert Barnes joins Alex Jones live to discuss Amish farmer and rancher Amos Miller's court battle against the USDA who has chosen to persecute him for selling organic milk.

Support Infowars Here Click Here To Donate - Keep in mind that InfoWars Store is under perpetual Globalist DOS attack these days so keep trying. Their propaganda is not working to stop us so now they are using open cyber warfare tactics. Millions of us Patriots trying to get in for the GOOD will override all their evil... LYA. ~JT