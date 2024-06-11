Colloidal Silver | Faithly

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fear-free Speakeasy
Fear-free Speakeasy
10 months ago

In this wellbeing seminar, Faithly of Faithly Remedies discusses one of the world's best kept first aid secret -- colloidal silver! Anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-viral, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and containing properties to help regenerate tissue, what is there that this little miracle cannot help heal!


Faithly takes us through the science behind colloidal silver, its various forms, and how to use it at home to treat minor injuries and ailments.


You can purchase colloidal silver from the Faithly Remedies shop: https://www.faithlyremedies.com/



FAITHLY'S SOCIAL MEDIA


Website:https://www.faithlyremedies.com/

Telegram:https://t.me/+FCMFJ_lp-WM3MWY8

Resources:https://www.faithlyremedies.com/resources


FFS SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Website: https://ffspeakeasy.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ffspeakeasy

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ffspeakeasy

Locals: https://locals.com/member/ffspeakeasy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffspeakeasy/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ffspeakeasy

Telegram: https://t.me/+QbnFr5WeXaxjZTRk

Telegram Community: https://t.me/fearfreecommunitychat


Many people in our community are members of the Control Group - an independent health outcomes study working to establish the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals, like the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about their project - including how to help - by visiting the Control Group website: https://controlgroup.coop/


Disclaimer: Fear-free Speakeasy (FFS) holds space for activities, events, and presentations. Responsibility for the content is that of the individual guest(s), and presenter(s) and not FFS as an organisation. If you decide to make contact with, take the advice of, or, use the products or services of, any presenter, guest, or fellow participant, it is your choice and it is your responsibility to have due diligence and do your own research. FFS hold no liability or responsibility. Any information provided here is not intended as medical advice.

