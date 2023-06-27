CHEMTRAILS are messing with our Homesteading.

The Satanic "elites" are experimenting on us again. Geo engineering and terra forming experiments.
Don't pay attention to THEIR PROPAGANDA with the Contrail vs Chemtrail B.S. They claim that Chemtrails don't exist, and yet Cloud Seeding is a patented, recognized method of climate control??
This is LITERALLY GASLIGHTING on the HIGHEST Level. They are spraying it over our heads and saying "We're not spraying anything".
