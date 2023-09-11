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SPECIAL REPORT: 9/11 – FROM CRIME SCENE TO COURT ROOM | Counter Narrative Ep. 108
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
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32 views • September 11, 2023

t’s been 22 years since 9/11…


Most people remember exactly where they were that day. I was sitting on my couch at my parent’s house, getting ready to commute to my class at our area community college.


My mom and I watched as we saw a plane hit one of the twin towers… trying to make sense of what was going on. It was actually my mom’s expression of horror that helped me appreciate the gravity of what was happening.


Little did we know that day, that it was that horror that was then used to manipulate the American people into control through fear and normalize surveillance and less freedom.


It’s only gotten worse – and we still don’t know the FULL story of what happened on 9/11/2001 – more than two decades ago.


There are a lot of takes on 9/11 – but now more than ever – many know the official breakdown of facts can’t be the full story. Try as the media propaganda machine might, it’s no longer taboo to ask questions about that day. We even have a presidential candidate – Viveck Ramaswamy – calling out at least some of the known lies pushed.



To help us make more sense of the narrative, is 9/11 expert, Richard Gage. He is a San Francisco Bay area architect, a member of the American Institute of Architects, and founder & former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. He, along with his courageous wife and assistant Gail, continues to lead the charge toward a real investigation into the destruction of all 3 World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11 at RichardGage911.org.


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